WENATCHEE - The Columbia River Drug Task Force has issued a warning for fentanyl, specifically fentanyl disguised as prescription medication making the rounds in the Wenatchee Valley.
The task force reported an increase in fentanyl in the Wenatchee Valley over the past three months, including fentanyl in pill form. The pills are small, round and bluish in color, imprinted with “M” on one side and “30” on the other. The pills are being referred to as “Perc 30s,” trying to be passed as Percocet, a brand name pain killer consisting of oxycodone and acetaminophen.
“‘Perc 30s’ are being produced with a binding agent and fentanyl, in makeshift labs that do not have the ability to control the amount of fentanyl in each pill,” the task force stated. “The valley has seen an increase in overdose reports leading to near death experiences or even death. The law enforcement community has also suffered unintended exposure to the drug leading to medical treatment.”
Last week, a Wenatchee Valley police officer was hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure, and a local man overdosed from the drug on the same day, according to East Wenatchee police.
(3) comments
recall the model citizen -the i cannot breathe black dude that unknowingly started the phony blm movement? He had a massive -od amount of this in his system. other dope also. -- the cop did NOT kill him. the dope & weak heart condition did. this was clearly stated by the expert that gave the exam to his sorry carcus. this was hidden by the big media---- pardon spelling-- ss. truth is stranger than fiction folks.
Huh! If you stick to your doctor-issued prescription from a pharmacist and take according to the directions, you won't have to worry about fentynal.
Drug addicts taking illegal prescriptions might die from overdoses? When did that start happening? Oh, I know, stop taking drugs that aren't yours. That's just crazy enough to work.
[beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.