EAST WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Chelan County.
The 19-year-old was taken into custody by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies. He was booked into jail for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and harassment with threats to kill, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the incident in question occurred throughout the evening of Jan. 21 and into the morning of Jan. 22. The 20-year-old female victim was reportedly held against her will and assaulted multiple times in the Wenatchee area and during a drive to and from Ellensburg.
No other details have been released and detectives continue to investigate. The name of the suspect has not been released by the sheriff’s office.
