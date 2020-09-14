EAST WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee man was recently honored for his actions in saving his neighbors during a fire at their home.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and police Chief Rick Johnson recognized Ted Barrios last week during his team huddle at Waste Management.
In late August, Barrios was getting ready for work when he noticed his neighbor’s house was on fire.
“He selflessly rushed over, without shoes on, and helped the family to safety,” city officials stated. “Unfortunately, the home and family pets did not survive, but because of Ted’s courage and quick action, he helped save their lives. We are proud to have Ted as part of our community and looking out for the well being of others.”
Barrios also posted a comment on the city’s Facebook page.
“Being recognized feels great but I’m not a hero,” he wrote. “I only helped. It was a combination of neighbors who saw smoke and fire and acted by calling 911 and knocking to wake them up. I feel they would have done the same.”
See, Ifiber? It's not that hard to publish some good news once in a while. You're the reason we're all fighting on here.
