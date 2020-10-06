EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who rang up more than $300 on a stolen credit card.
Police say the credit card was stolen from a vehicle on Saturday. The credit card was then used at several locations, including Jack In The Box, Fred Meyer and for more than $350 at Safeway.
The suspect was last seen driving a white sedan, according to East Wenatchee police.
No other information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.
