EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman involved in slashing tires on several vehicles.
Police say the woman is believed to be involved in at least four tire slashing over the past four weeks. The incidents occurred in Leavenworth and East Wenatchee.
The suspect is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and 120 pounds. She has been seen wearing a dark-colored coat with fur trim on the hood, according to East Wenatchee police.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Wenatchee police at 509-884-9511 or Rivercom at 509-663-9911. Calls can remain anonymous.
