EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police officers will be required to wear body cameras after the city council agreed to move forward with a contract with Axon.
“We came to a resolution with the union, we were able to come to a resolution where we’re going to get enough body cameras for all of the patrol officers,” Chief Rick Johnson said. The city council agreed to a five-year contract with Axon that includes hardware, software and training.
The police department will go from 10 body cameras, optional for patrol officers, to 19 cameras that officers will be required to wear, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ.
East Wenatchee currently has 16 patrol officers.
The body cameras and equipment will be leased from Axon, a company used by several law enforcement agencies for body cameras in north central Washington.
Oh, I'm so glad the union approved, too.
