EAST WENATCHEE - The City of Wenatchee has made a conditional offer for the position of police chief to Rick Johnson, chief of patrol at the Chelan County Sheriff’s office.
The decision was made after a rigorous hiring process with the Prothman Company, which included evaluations of 20 applicants. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was unable to hold a public forum with the finalists for the job.
“There were several exceptional candidates for this position,” stated Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. “Rick has many years in law enforcement, a solid education, and quality leadership skills. He is well connected with our community and has a passion to serve and be part of our East Wenatchee team. Rick is the right choice for East Wenatchee.”
Johnson began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Toppenish Police Department before moving to the Wenatchee Police Department where he served from 2003-2016. Johnson moved to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.
Johnson has a bachelor of Science in Biology from Central Washington University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He also attended the West Point Model Leadership Training offered by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and holds a Middle Management Certification from the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center.
Johnson is also involved in the community as a member of the Wenatchee Central Lions and part of the Special Olympics.
The city council is expected to approve the offer, pending an agreement with Johnson, at the April 21 meeting.
