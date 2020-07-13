MONROE - An East Wenatchee woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Snohomish County.
Katherine Y. Zacharia, 35, was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza west on state Route 522 near Monroe. She reportedly crossed the centerline at about 10:15 p.m. and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Mazda CX-5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Zacharia died at the scene.
The three occupants in the Mazda were all injured and taken to Providence Medical in Everett for treatment, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
