MALAGA - The Colockum Fire burning near Malaga is estimated at more than 3,300 acres as fire crews made good progress to improvement containment lines on Sunday.
The blaze is currently about 25 percent contained, according to the Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team.
Firefighters worked Sunday securing hot spots on the northwest edge of the fire near Jumpoff Road, and building containment lines in areas that had been difficult to access.
Evacuations were also lowered on Sunday as Colockum, Kingsbury and Jumpoff roads are now at Level 2 (be ready to leave) and Tarpiscan Road is at Level 1. At one point, more than 110 homes were threatened by the fire. There are no reports of any homes damaged.
As of Sunday evening, 227 fire personnel are on scene, along with 28 engines, three dozers, four water tenders and several helicopters.
Incident command is planning to begin releasing resources in the next couple days as conditions improve.
The Colockum fire was sparked Friday afternoon south of Malaga and is burning in dry grass, sage and brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
