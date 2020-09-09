CHELAN - Evacuation orders have been lowered from Level 3 to Level for the Apple Acres Fire burning near Chelan.
Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuations remain in place for Antoine Creek Road, Washington Creek Road, Cagle Gulch Road, Albers Lane, Blazing Star Lane, Evergreen Camp Road, Cricket Lane, Open Lane, Bramble Lane, Sawmill Road, George Garton Road, School House Road, Idyll Spur Lane, Laughing Bear Lane, Nancy Lane and the northeastern part of Union Valley Road.
All other roads in the Union Valley area are at a Level 1 notice.
The Apple Acres Fire has burned about 6,300 acres since sparking Monday afternoon about three miles northeast of Chelan. The blaze is about 35 percent contained.
State mobilization was approved for the Apple Acres Fire on Monday and the fire is under command of a Type 3 incident management team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.