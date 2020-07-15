SPOKANE - A lawsuit challenging the legality of Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic was thrown out by a federal judge.
Slidewaters, the water park in Chelan that reopened June 20 with reduced capacity despite the county being in a modified Phase 1 and water parks required to stay closed, filed the lawsuit against Inslee and the state Department of Labor & Industries on June 8. A judge previously rejected the water park’s motion for a temporary restraining order that would have lifted the state’s emergency mandates.
In dismissing the lawsuit, Judge Thomas Rice wrote that the governor’s emergency power granted by the state Legislature “clearly encompasses an outbreak of a pandemic disease.” Rice also ruled the Department of Labor & Industries lawfully exercised its authority in developing the rules to enforce Inslee’s emergency proclamations.
“Even if Plaintiff had identified a constitutionally protected interest upon which the emergency proclamation infringes, the infringement is justified by the ongoing public health emergency caused by COVID-19…” Judge Rice continued. “That Plaintiff and a representative of the local health district believe the Plaintiff can operate its business in a way that minimizes the spread of COVID-19 does not establish that the Governor’s emergency proclamation is unreasonable, overly broad, or unequally applied…It is not the Court’s role to second-guess the reasoned public health decisions of other branches of government.”
The state is seeking a declaratory judgement that Slidewaters’ conduct violates Inslee’s proclamation, and an order instructing the water park to cease operations during the emergency orders. The state is also seeking to recoup costs and attorney fees.
(3) comments
Good Job Thomas Rice!
Fight the Power! But 9 times out of 10 its a LOSS!
Surprise Surprise Surprise.. A court system under a Tyrant says what the Tyrant is doing is perfectly fine.. I'm so shock ..
Good thing we have those awesome courts to validate what Tyrants do..
We have the Russian court saying PUTIN is perfectly legal and has no issue.
Venezuala court have time and time again said Maduro and Chavez are doing thing GREAT.
Even Saddam Hussein won in a landslide victory..
Heck EVEN Adolf Hitler had the courts step into line that laws solidifying the authority of the German Government were all appropriate and legal.
How did all these Tyrants do this?? You guess it.. Under "emergency declarations and authority"..
Here is an excerpt of German thoughts.. It's online: Any of this sound familiar?? And you wonder why I keep saying History only seems to keep repeating itself..
The courts timidly fell into lockstep formation behind the Nazi Party and
broadly interpreted the concept of "Communist subversion." Judges upheld
the prohibition of church youth groups and charitable organizations as well
as meetings of opponents of vaccination.51 They reasoned that Germany
could not tolerate a marketplace of ideas. The free expression of opinion
threatened to confuse, divide and weaken the unity of the German people
