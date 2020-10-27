WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.
Drive-thru testing is available Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., all at Wenatchee High School, located at 1101 Millerdale Ave.
No appointment is necessary.
Since mid-August, the health district has been conducting community-wide testing throughout Chelan and Douglas counties, with about one percent of the more than 4,500 tests coming back positive.
Chelan and Douglas county have a combined 3,768 confirmed virus cases. Between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26, the two counties had about 128 new cases per 100,000 residents.
