OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing beginning Thursday for all county residents.
“We requested assistance from the state, asking for medical units from the Washington National Guard to support this effort, including the 10th Civil Support Mobile Lab Team,” county health officials stated. “Because Washington National Guard has effectively supported food banks, employment security departments, contact tracing projects, test kit assembly projects, and operations of community-based test sites since the beginning of COVID-19, we requested their support in expanding testing availability across Okanogan County.”
The county will have one testing location each day, six days a week, on a rotating schedule. Testing sites — specific locations, days and times are being finalized — will include Oroville/Tonasket in north county, Winthrop/Twisp in the Methow Valley, Brewster in south county, Omak in central county, Nespelem on the Colville Reservation and Coulee Dam for southeast county.
“Having the assistance of the Washington National Guard will reduce the burden on local hospitals and health systems,” health officials added.
The free testing is available for all Okanogan County residents.
Okanogan County has had 239 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Between July 22-Aug 4, the county’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents was at about 568, one of the highest rates in the state. Okanogan County has reported close to 900 cases during the pandemic.
