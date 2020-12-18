WENATCHEE - Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues this weekend and into next week in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Testing is available for anyone and the Chelan-Douglas Health District recommends testing for anyone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 even if the symptoms are mild, anyone who has been in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus, or anyone who has attended an event or social gathering.
Testing is available in Wenatchee through Tuesday at the Town Toyota Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will again be offered at the Town Toyota Center Dec. 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TESTING SITES:
- Saturday, Dec. 19 - Leavenworth, Beaver Valley Elementary from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 20 - Leavenworth Lions Club Park from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 21 - Entiat School District from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 - Mansfield School District from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on free testing sites and locations, visit the Chelan-Douglas Health District website at http://www.cdhd.wa.gov/
The test kits are the ones giving you the virus.
