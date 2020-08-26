OLYMPIA - A fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, often fatal for hibernating bats, has been confirmed for the first time in Chelan County.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the fungus has also been found in Snohomish, King, Kittitas, Lewis and Pierce counties.
“White-nose syndrome is harmful to hibernating bats, but does not affect humans, livestock or other wildlife” state officials said. “The disease is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, which attacks the skin of hibernating bats and damages their delicate wings, making it difficult to fly. Infected bats often leave hibernation too early, which causes them to burn through their fat reserves and become dehydrated and starve to death.”
As part of an ongoing monitoring effort, WDFW biologists have collected bat feces samples this spring from areas frequented by bats around the state. The fungus was recently confirmed in a little brown bat maternity colony in Chelan County, and Yuma myotis and little brown bat in Snohomish County.
“These findings are concerning and suggest the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome continues to spread in Washington,” stated Abby Tobin, white-nose syndrome coordinator for WDFW. “We’re concerned this eventually may lead to population declines in Yuma myotis, little brown bat, and other bat species vulnerable to the disease.”
Bats play a critical ecological role in preserving the natural balance of properties and neighborhoods, according to WDFW. Washington is home to 15 bat species that benefit humans by eating tons of insects that can negatively affect forest health, commercial crops and human health and well-being.
WDFW officials say white-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in eastern North American and has spread to 35 states. The first cases of the syndrome in Washington was discovered in 2016 near North Bend. Since, WDFW has confirmed more than 70 cases of the disease in four bat species in the state.
(5) comments
While it’s uncertain exactly when white-nose syndrome transferred from humans to bats, scientists suspect the rapacious increase of right-wing crack addiction in the US population.
“With so many people ingesting right-wing crack, especially the pure form generated by the White House, it was only a matter of time,” said social toxicologist Dr. Uneeda Mentlenema.
“It only takes somebody masturbating in an attic to Melania porn or the sound of Trump denigrating American values” to effectuate a species transfer, she said.
Discovering the species transfer during the Republican National Convention is probably a coincidence, she said, adding, “The insectile level of discourse among the addicts just mimics the bats' diet.”
Can’t help but just shake my head at you, Trumpus. Behold, a Leftist! Democrats wonder what happened in ‘16 and are going to wonder what happened again in ‘20, yet they should look no further than their base.
Cut this program if you want to save money. All it sounds like they're doing is spending money on monitoring, not on cleanup.
Hey China, don’t eat bats!
Just ordinary bats, not old bats.........done worry, your mother-in-laws are safe.
