EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday reported an additional COVID-19 death in Chelan County.
The individual was a woman in her 50s, according to the health district, which did not indicate if the woman had underlying health conditions.
The death brings the total virus deaths in Chelan County to 18. Douglas County remains at seven COVID-19 deaths.
Chelan County is at 2,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and Douglas County sits at 1,336. There are currently three virus-positive patients hospitalized between the two counties
Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7, Chelan County had 119 new COVID-19 cases while Douglas County had 46.
