EAST WENATCHEE - Three COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Monday in the Wenatchee Valley, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Two of the deaths were men in their 80s from Chelan County. The third death was a Douglas County man in his 50s. The health district did not indicate if any of the individuals had underlying health conditions.
The total number of virus deaths is Chelan County is up to 12 and in Douglas County up to six, according to the health district.
Chelan County is up to 1,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 389 cases in the last 14 days. Douglas County has 1,004 confirmed cases, including 223 in the last 14 days, according to the health district. There are currently 22 patients hospitalized in the two counties.
