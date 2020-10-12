WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week in Wenatchee.
Testing is available Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wenatchee High School, located at 1101 Millerdale Ave, and in East Wenatchee At New Song Community Church, 11 N. Iowa Ave., Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During testing events last week in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, more than 1,500 residents were tested for the virus, according to the health district.
“By using a four-pronged approach — testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, the virus can be tracked and interrupted, which helps prevent the spread of the virus and in turn lowers the number of infected individuals,” stated CDHD interim Health Administrator Nathan Weed.
The mass testing events are being held in partnership with the Wenatchee School District, which has begun preparations to transition to a hybrid learning model.
“The more people who get tested, the better data we will have to determine the infection rate in our community,” stated Wenatchee schools Superintendent Paul Gordon.
The health district is in daily conversation with the state Department of Health addressing Chelan and Douglas County’s modified Phase 1 status.
These Yayhoos are definitely NOT six feet apart. More of the same, "Do as I say, not as I do"...
