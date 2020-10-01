EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is conducting free COVID-19 testing in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee next week.
In Wenatchee, testing is available from 1 p.m. to 7 pm. from Oct. 6 through Oct. 9 at Wenatchee High School, located at 1101 Millerdale Ave.
The testing event in East Wenatchee is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Douglas County Public Works property located at 110 Second St. NE.
No identification is required and testing is open to the public. Volunteers will be on hand to help with registration.
Testing results are expected within 24 to 48 hours, according to the health district.
The health district recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), anyone close to a person with COVID-19 or anyone who attended a large gathering.
