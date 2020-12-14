EAST WENATCHEE - Two more Chelan County residents died from COVID-19, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District on Friday.
The two individuals were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The health district did not indicate if the two had underlying health conditions.
Chelan County is now at 31 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County remains at seven confirmed deaths.
As of Friday, 24 Chelan County residents are hospitalized due to the virus and six Douglas County residents are hospitalized.
The two counties have recorded 1,151 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.