ENTIAT - A seven-mile stretch of Highway 97A at Knapps Hill Tunnel, south of Chelan, has been shut down due to the increasing severity and frequency of rock slides.
On Thursday, WSDOT staff determined it was necessary to close the section of road from milepost 223-230 due to safety concerns.
“Ongoing rock fall has exposed and undermined larger boulders that are, now too, at risk of falling on the roadway,” WSDOT officials stated. “This section of road will need to remain closed until this work can be completed. This will likely be a few weeks. Historically, there has been some rock fall at this location, often associated with weather conditions. In recent months, the frequency of the rock slides, and the size and amount of debris that comes down has increased.”
WSDOT had previously planned work to mitigate rock fall along the stretch of highway for August or September.
“With the emergency closure in place, we are working to get this project done as soon as possible,” WSDOT officials stated. “Further details, including a timeline for this work and potential reopening of the road, will be shared when a contractor is selected and a schedule for work is confirmed.”
Drivers traveling between Wenatchee and Chelan can use Highway 97 on the east side of the Columbia River. A local detour is available using SR 971 over Navarre Coulee and the South Shore of Lake Chelan.
