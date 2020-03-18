WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is investigating after human remains were found by a group of hikers Tuesday morning near Wenatchee.
The group was walking in the area of Horse Lake Road when one of their dogs discovered part of the remains in a ravine, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and the remainder of the body was also located.
Detectives from both Chelan and Douglas County responded to the scene are are investigating. The state patrol Crime Scene Response Team were also called in to assist and were processing the scene into Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday morning, Chelan County Search and Rescue and state Department of Fish and Wildlife officers plan to search the area for any evidence.
The identity and gender of the remains have not been confirmed. An autopsy will be conducted this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.