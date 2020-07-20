TONASKET - Human remains found July 8 on the banks of the Okanogan River near Tonasket have been identified as a 20-year-old man reported missing more than a year ago.
The Okanogan County coroner identified the remains at Alejandro Porras-Vega, of Tonasket, through dental records obtained by the sheriff’s office during the investigation of a missing person. Porras-Vega was 20 years old when he was reported missing in May of 2019.
“Due to the state of decomposition there needs to be further examination by a forensic anthropologist to determine cause of death,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The decomposed body was located on the bank of the Okanogan River, about three miles south of Tonasket, after the water level receded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.