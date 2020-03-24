WENATCHEE - Human remains found March 17 near Wenatchee have been identified as a Waterville woman missing since October 2019.
A medical examination was completed Monday on the remains found near Horselake Road. The body has been identified as 18-year-old Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
“The circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Mosqueda Rodriguez are suspicious in nature and are being investigated by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Wenatchee Police Department,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The remains were discovered March 17 in a ravine off Horselake Road. A group was walking in the area when one of their dogs discovered part of the remains. Deputies responded and the rest of the body was located.
Anyone with possible information is asked to call the Chelan County Detective Tip-Line at 509-667-6845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.