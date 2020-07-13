BLEWETT PASS - A hiker is in serious but stable condition after an about 50-foot fall in steep terrain above Ingalls Creek Saturday afternoon.
Tristan Parrish, a 22-year-old Leavenworth man, was hiking with his father, brother and friend around noon on Saturday when he slipped on slick rocks and fell. The group had been traversing a steep slope east of the Crystal Creek drainage, attempting to make it to Crystal Lake, when the fall occurred, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Parrish sustained head, knee and ankle injuries in the tumbling fall.
With no cell service in the area, Parish’s brother and the friend hiked back down to the Ingalls Creek Trail and then several miles back toward the trailhead to call for help while Parish’s father stayed with him on scene. The trailhead is located off Highway 97, south of Leavenworth.
A 911 call was made around 7 p.m. Saturday. A sheriff’s office helicopter was requested and Chelan County Mountain Rescue (CCMR) prepared to deploy on the trail as the hiking party did not have a GPS unit.
Due to extreme winds, the helicopter was unable to reach the necessary elevation to conduct a search. Two CCMR members met with Parish’s brother and began hiking back toward the drainage but due to darkness, it became too dangerous to climb the rocky slopes and the team waited for daylight, according to the sheriff’s office.
The CCMR team located Parish and his father about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. A Navy rescue helicopter crew was able to hoist Parrish, his father and brother to the aircraft just before noon.
Parrish was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.
