WENATCHEE - Gov. Jay Inslee was in Wenatchee on Tuesday as north central Washington continues to be the state’s hotspot fo COVID-19.
Inslee met with local elected and public health officials on Tuesday at Wenatchee Valley College and announced the state would set up a virus incident command team in Chelan and Douglas counties due to the high rate of COVID-19 infections.
Inslee noted the progress made in north central Washington in combating the spread of the virus, thanks to masking up at business, but added social gathers continue to be a problem, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ.
“What we’re finding is, we’re having good compliance in our retail stores and our businesses, but unfortunately folks are forgetting about that in their social lives,” Inslee said. “They’re socializing too close, too often without masks. That’s one of the significant reasons we continue to see this pandemic really raging in Chelan and Douglas County.
Both Chelan and Douglas counties, along with Grant County, have had around 500 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. The state average is about 110 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state Department of Health.
Chelan-Douglas Health District Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler echoed Inslee’s concerns, and urged residents to be mindful of how many are gathered in a social setting.
The health district on Tuesday also announced free COVID-19 tests will be available in Chelan on Wednesday at Columbia Valley Community Health. The National Guard has been deployed to assist with testing.
Newsflash!!!
The virus is not listening to the governor.
Do you know how to wash your hands? Are you able to cover your cough and sneeze? Can you focus enough to keep your fingers out of your nose, mouth, and eyes?
Take some responsibility for yourself and your family and quit leaning on the government.
Governor doing his job, trying to keep idiots in Konservative Kounties from eating their own feces.
Local trumpchimps fling it a him.
Pretty much. I love how they lose their right-wing minds whenever a successful politician makes the news.
I do not know one word of spanish. All the spanish radio stations are very powerful- am & fm. they really get out. Are there any programs on these stations that talk about the covid related topics? The english stations- its non stop. just wondering---
You know people shed 8 pounds of skin per year. No wonder we can't get rid of this clown Inslee
Here's a tissue. Your little face is wet.
More hot air from an idiot who's willing to hold the state hostage with inflated, conflated and fellated case numbers in the hope of ruining the economy just enough to beat Trump..Real people's lives are irrelevant to Inslee's pursuit of power...
Trump needs to be removed and jailed, and halfwit who cries otherwise is a traitor to this country.
The only halfwits are u libtards.
I think your mask needs to be changed.
