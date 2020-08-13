BREWSTER — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Okanogan County on Thursday, site of the latest hot spot in a coronavirus pandemic that has hit the counties of central Washington state.
Okanogan County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 confirmed cases among its 42,000 residents, Inslee said during a conference call with reporters.
The town of Brewster, which has about 2,300 residents, is a particular hot spot with 514 cases, Inslee said.
A pattern has emerged in the central Washington farm belt with the Tri-Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area all being hard-hit by the virus. All share huge farm economies that require thousands of farm workers living and working in close proximity, Inslee said.
``The hot spots have followed the harvest pattern,″ Inslee said, moving from the Oregon border to the Canadian border.
Central Washington grows many of the nation’s apple, cherries and other farm products, and needs tens of thousands of seasonal workers to produce the crops.
Inslee said the percentage of people wearing masks during work and shopping trips in Okanogan County appears to be good, but too many people are not wearing masks when they socialize.
``There are way too many parties and get-togethers,″ Inslee said. ``Young people without masks are congregating close together.″
To battle the outbreak, the Washington National Guard is sending a mobile testing unit to Okanogan County to increase the testing capability there, the Democratic governor said.
Inslee met Thursday with community leaders and also with leaders of the agriculture industry in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
"Labor-intensive agriculture presents an environment ripe for high transmission rates,″ Inslee said, as farm laborers work closely in the fields and in processing plants, live in close quarters and travel together to jobs. Farm workers also typically have less access to health care, he said.
While Inslee earlier this year issued state rules to make farm work safer, he said he may issue additional rules as needed.
But he stressed that transmission of the virus was occurring in all sectors of the community, not just on farms.
"It’s just as important for the accountant in Wenatchee to wear a mask as someone involved in agriculture,″ Inslee said.
His next stop should be Quincy -- Mattawa. however its spelled. Quincy nearly always has the highest number of + cases. He could tell them to hang in there- the 1k to 3k checks are coming, the ones with no paperwork will be pleased.
Not sure why he and his entourage want to make more work for the locals in an already stricken area by holding a press conference from there. I have some ideas-deploy national guard with military tents, kitchens and shower houses to ease the crowded farmworker housing, get some type of portable hand washing and sanitizing units out to every single field and orchard, work with business owners to stagger shifts, light up orchards for nighttime work so you can split the workers into day and night shifts, etc etc. Don’t make this about photo ops-get in there and start finding some solutions!
