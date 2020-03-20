RIVERSIDE - The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has released more information into the March 3 officer-involved shooting in Okanogan County.
According to investigators, an Okanogan County deputy had received information that Ryan E. Bass, 39, was near Riverside Grocery in the 100 block of North Main Street in Riverside. Bass had several confirmed warrants including a felony warrant for failing to appear in court. Bass was also wanted for a recent burglary in Omak.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on March 3, Okanogan County deputies and an Omak police detective located Bass inside a vehicle parked in front of the store. Bass reportedly exited the car and pulled out a firearm, firing several rounds toward law enforcement, according to investigators.
Deputies Jody Barcus and Justin Malone and detective Brian Bowling returned fire. Bass was shot multiple times during the exchange and later died at Mid Valley Hospital.
The three law enforcement officers remain on administrative leave as standard procedure.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has reviewed all available video footage of the incident and are seeking four potential witnesses, including three associated with a Subaru parked near the gas pumps and a male witness in a Jeep SUV.
