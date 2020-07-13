WENATCHEE - Level 2 evacuation orders have been issued for an about 150-acre wildfire burning north of Wenatchee.
The fire was first reported at about noon on Monday near Easy Street and Sunset Drive, near Warm Springs Canyon.
As of 1 p.m., Level 2 evacuations (be ready to leave) were in place for all of Sunset Drive, residences on American Fruit Road west to Acres Lane, and the west side of Easy Street from American Fruit Road to the 2100 block of East Street, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
A Level 1 evacuation order (fire advisory) is in place for Crestview East to Lower Monitor Road and Highway to the top of April Drive.
Several area fire districts are on scene, along with the state Department of Natural Resources with air support. State mobilization has been approved by the state fire marshal.
