LAKE WENATCHEE - A hunter who became lost Saturday evening in western Chelan County was hospitalized after being found hypothermic.
Family members of David Sargent, a 73-year-old Marysville man, reported Sargent missing at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Sargent had planned to hike a loop off of USFS 6306 Road in the Meadow Creek area and was to meet up with two other hunters in his party before dark, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
When Sargent did not return, family members began searching for him after he said he was lost on a brushed in primitive road. Deputies say Sargent did not have a light or other survival gear.
Search teams including Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue and sheriff’s office volunteer search and rescue responded and was able to re-establish radio communication with Sargent although Sargent was unable to describe his location to rescuers. Sargent said he was tired and suffering from low blood sugar complications.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sargent was asked to fire a round from his rifle, which allowed rescuers to focus on a smaller search area.
At about 2:30 a.m., Sargent was located by search and rescue and was hypothermic, soaking wet from the rain and had low blood sugar. Sargent was taken back to the search base and was reunited with family before being taken to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.
the way things are getting, its not a good idea to go into the woods alone. not because of the 4 legged animals either. because of the 2 legged animals. not bigfoot either. if its even real--
73 year old? Was it his first time hunting or is he one of those urban coasties who should have stayed in the truck!
@leftist simps - you're kind of an ass, aren't you.
