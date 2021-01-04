WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee man reportedly assaulted a convenience store clerk Friday morning during an apparent shoplifting attempt.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Dale Alderman, went into the 76 station on Ferry Street at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, according to Wenatchee police.
Alderman reportedly became upset while inside the store and started throwing items.
“He managed to grab some candy and some alcohol and go toward the front door,” Sgt. Erik Vasquez told our news parter Newsradio 560 KPQ. “The clerk contacted him at the front door, and then the fight ensued.”
Police say Alderman punched the clerk several times before running off. Officers located Alderman a short time later and he was booked into Chelan County jail for second-degree robbery.
Police did not indicate if the store clerk was injured.
