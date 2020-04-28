EAST WENATCHEE - A man shot and killed by police near East Wenatchee on April 21 has been identified as 29-year-old Thomas M. Mathes III.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Norma Lane, just off Rock Island Road.
At about 11:06 p.m. on April 21, Douglas County deputies responded to an open 911 call from a cellphone belonging to a 28-year-old male resident of the home, according to investigators.
The caller was reportedly involved in a physical altercation inside the home with Mathes and a 33-year-old female resident. Investigators say at some point, Mathes armed himself with a firearm.
Shortly after deputies arrived, one deputy shot Mathes, who died at the scene. The name of the deputy involved has not been released. No deputies were injured in the incident.
Investigators have contacted all known witnesses to the shooting and are in the process of conducting interviews. Anyone who may have information about the shooting that has not bee contacted by police is asked to call Detective Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police Department at 509-888-4251.
