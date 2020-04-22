EAST WENATCHEE - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night near East Wenatchee.
Douglas County deputies responded about 11 p.m. to an open 911 call in the 2500 block of Norma Lane, just off Rock Island Road. A male and female could be heard yelling in the background of the call, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
“It was apparent there was some sort of altercation occurring at the location involving a gun,” investigators stated.
Shortly after deputies arrived, one deputy was involved in a shooting that left the male suspect dead. No deputies were injured.
The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shooting.
No other details were available Wednesday morning. More information is expected to be released on Friday.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, comprised of detectives from the Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol, is investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.