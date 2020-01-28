EAST WENATCHEE - A man reportedly set himself on fire during a police pursuit on Monday in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee police responded to the Wenatchee Valley Mall about 8:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a man armed with a machete threatening two women.
The suspect left the scene in a silver passenger car before police arrived. About 10:30 p.m., a Douglas County deputy spotted the vehicle on Eastmont Avenue.
The suspect reportedly led police on a chase through East Wenatchee before crossing into Wenatchee. After spike strips were unsuccessful, police used a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s car on North Wenatchee Avenue.
Police say the man then set himself on fire, dousing himself in gasoline, as the car continued into the Sav-Mart parking lot. The man then exited the car and officers extinguished the fire and took the man into custody.
The suspect was taken to Central Washington Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The suspect’s name has not been released. Police are seeking charges of kidnapping, threats to kill and felony eluding.
