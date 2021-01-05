EAST WENATCHEE - A man who jumped from the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge Dec. 30 in East Wenatchee has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
At about 3:18 a.m. Dec. 30, Wenatchee police responded to a report of a man, now identified Harley Dylan Quint, threatening to jump from the bridge into the river, according to East Wenatchee police. A family member had received a phone call from Quint.
Officers from both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee arrived within minutes but Quint was not located on the bridge or in the water. A ping of his cellphone showed his last known location to be in the area of the Pipeline Bridge, and Chelan PUD surveillance video appears to show an individual jump from the bridge at about 3:15 a.m.
Police say Quint’s body has yet to be recovered despite efforts from both Chelan and Douglas County marine patrols.
Quint has ties to Chelan and Douglas counties, and was reported to be residing in Grant County, according to East Wenatchee police.
