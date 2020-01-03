WENATCHEE - An Everett man pleaded guilty to setting off fireworks that destroyed a mailbox and sparked a brush fire near Manson in July.
Michael Popov, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless burning on Monday. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with all but three days converted to community service hours, and ordered to pay $37,218 in restitution, according to court records.
Popov was arrested July 6 while Chelan County deputies were investigating an about 14-acre brush fire near Upper Joe Creek Road and Grade Creek Road. Popov admitted to lighting off three mortars inside a roadside mailbox, which fire officials said sparked the brush fire.
Popov was found driving a black Volkswagen on Grade Creek Road, where he was questioned and told deputies he checked the area for smoke after setting off the fireworks, but didn’t notice any smoke.
The brush fire spread uphill, threatening nearby homes and leading to responses from several fire districts, the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the sheriff’s office. It took about four hours to contain the blaze.
Witnesses reported hearing the sound of fireworks and a black vehicle near the damaged mailbox. Other motorists told deputies they noticed the same vehicle as well as Popov with fireworks in his hand, according to court records.
