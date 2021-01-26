WENATCHEE - A mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Wenatchee is scheduled to open on Tuesday. It’s one of four vaccination sites being set up across the state.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District continues to work with the state Department of Health, Grant and Okanogan counties, Confluence Health, the state National Guard and several community agencies to provide the mass vaccination drive-thru site at the Town Toyota Center.
Vaccinations will be available by appointment only for residents who qualify in Phase 1B Tier 1, which includes everyone age 65 and older and those 50 and over in multigenerational households. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are also eligible for the vaccine. The public can check their vaccination eligibility here.
Residents who qualify for the vaccine can make an appointment here. The health district asks that people not show up at the vaccination site without an appointment.
“The mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center and Confluence Health will serve as many doses as received,” health district officials stated. “As more vaccine is available, people in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties will be able to get it from a variety of places.”
They rushed the polio vaccine too. Just google the Cutter incident if you're not familiar with how that turned out.
