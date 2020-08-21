BRIDGEPORT - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is working with the state Department of Health to coordinate a “massive testing effort” in Bridgeport.
The health district and Columbia Valley Community Health conducted free voluntary testing in Bridgeport on Tuesday. Of the 32 people tested, 12 tested positive for the virus. All 12 were Hispanic and had no COVID-19 symptoms, according to the health district.
The health district, state Department of Health and a third-party medical team are coordinating a city-wide testing effort that could potentially test all of the about 2,500 residents of Bridgeport, possibly starting next week, in hopes to identify all residents with the virus, have them quarantine and slow the virus’ spread.
“CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” health district officials stated. “Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. Please do you part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.”
As of Aug. 19, Bridgeport has had 189 confirmed cases, accounting for about seven percent of the confirmed cases in Douglas County.
