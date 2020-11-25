WENATCHEE - For the eighth time in nine years, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will open by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Mission Ridge announced opening day will be this Friday with a limited opening Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Chair 1 and the Pika Peak Rope Tow scheduled to open. Additional chairlifts and terrain will open as conditions allow.
“This winter season will be unlike any other and we are asking for your help to ‘be the reason we have a season’ and do your part to help protect the health and safety of our community by following our Ski Well, Be Well guidelines,” Mission Ridge staff stated.
Some modifications this year due to COVID-19 include: the use of masks when not actively skiing or snowboarding, social distancing at all times including in chair lift lines and the lifts, new grab and go food and beverage options and online lift ticket purchasing and cashless sales when at the mountain.
For more information on the season, visit www.missionridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.