EAST WENATCHEE - Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Town Toyota Center and Confluence Health in Wenatchee are booked for the week.
More than 100 people received the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, the first day of the mass vaccination drive-thru site in Wenatchee, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. More than 1,200 residents are scheduled to receive the vaccine this week.
New appointments for next week will be available on Sunday at www.cdhd.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-525-0127. Residents from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties who attempted to make an appointment for the vaccine this week were offered a “wait list” option.
“Please do not show up at the vaccination site without a scheduled appointment as residents will be asked to leave,” health district officials stated. “Vaccine doses are dependent on the federal government allocations.”
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible.
“CDHD asks for patients and understanding as we serve the region. Please continue to social distance, mask up and wash your hands,” health district officials stated.
