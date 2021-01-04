LEAVENWORTH - A mudslide is blocking a portion of Highway 2, just east of Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The slide happened Monday morning and struck the WSDOT guardrail and is partially blocking the eastbound lane.
State troopers say to expect the highway to be shut down to remove the debris.
There is no estimated time for cleanup to be completed.
