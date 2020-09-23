OLYMPIA - Chelan County has received nearly $1 million in grant funds to help with salmon recovery efforts.
The grants were awarded by the state Recreation and Conservation Office, which awarded about $18 million total in grants to 29 counties.
“These grants are the lifeblood of our salmon recovery efforts in Washington state,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “They fund the core of our efforts and attract $37.5 million from other sources. These grants along with the hard work invested by thousands of people working in our state to save salmon, have gone a long way to slowing the decline of salmon.”
The $999,362 in grant funds in Chelan County will help fund three salmon recovery projects. The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement group was awarded about $378,600 to create a side channel with connections to off-channel wetland habitat near Nason Creek. The Chelan County Natural Resources Department will use its $513,800 grant to develop a final design and implement a project to improve and expand habitat in the 1.6-mile Kahler Reach of Nason Creek. The project will increase the variety of habitat in the creek and enhance access to nearby off-channel habitat. About $106,800 is going to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to analyze returning adult Chinook Salmon otoliths — the structure in the inner ear — to better understand juvenile salmon survival strategies in the upper Columbia River.
To date, 17 species of salmon, steelhead and bull trout in Washington have been put on the Endangered Species Act list. The Legislature created the Salmon Recovery Funding Board in 1999 to determine how to allocate state and federal funding for recovery projects.
(2) comments
Oh thank goodness. With record unemployment. Businesses failing at 37 times the rate of the historical average. More Washingtonians are behind on their car payments than ever. Three times as many home morgauges past due than during the 2008 housing crisis and close to 20% of all auto loans in the state at the point repossession. Approximately 1/2 of rent (residential and commercial) is late, when i got up this morning the first thing i thought about was "i hope the salmon are ok"
#Animals before humans. Inslee2021 Biden2020
lots of money. the off shore salt water fishing, the big nets- do they study this ? this has to impact the fish.
