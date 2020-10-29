WENATCHEE - The Community Foundation of NCW has disbursed more than $100,000 to school districts in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties to help students and families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The about $106,600 in funds were collected through donations made to the Back to Basics school fundraising campaign in September.
“Earlier this spring when schools shut down, we heard a few stories about students having a hard time staying engaged in remote learning because they were having to care for their younger siblings, or their parents lost jobs and were struggling to put food on the table,” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We knew we had to do something about it, and help provide basic needs so they could focus on their education as much as possible.”
The foundation’s Board of Trustees approved $55,000 to kick off the campaign. Each school district received a portion of the funds based on population and number of low-income students. Donations from the public were directed to the districts of their choice.
School district family advocates, teachers and counselors will work with students to distribute the funds. Funds will be used for food, clothing, school supplies, health and personal hygiene needs and sanitation items.
Back to Basic donation recipients:
- Brewster School District: $4,740
- Bridgeport School District: $4,272
- Cascade School District: $5,599
- Cashmere School District: $3,911
- Eastmont School District: $14,631
- Entiat School District: $2,922
- Lake Chelan School District: $5,094
- Mansfield School District: $3,272
- Manson School District: $3,709
- Methow Valley School District: $3,103
- Nespelem School District: $3,602
- Okanogan School District: $4,172
- Omak School District: $5,222
- Orondo School District: $2,902
- Palisades School District: $1,937
- Pateros School District: $3,257
- Stehekin School District: $2,047
- Tonasket School District: $4,590
- Waterville School District: $2,912
- Wenatchee School District: $21,769
