SPOKANE - An Omak man who threatened several Washington sheriffs who opposed or criticized I-1639 was sentenced last week to five years of probation.
Jaydin Ledford pleaded guilty to one count of threats in interstate communications in U.S. District Court in Spokane. A second count of threats in interstate commerce and one count of cyberstalking were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Ledford could have faced up to five years in prison.
Ledford had no previous criminal record.
According to federal court records, Ledford in February 2019 used Facebook to threaten Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, writing “O.K. is gonna get a bullet in his skull.” He later posted “I1639 is law. Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot by me.”
Spokane County Crime Check also received information regarding several threats posted online, including one stating “I am going to kill every single one of them,” posted on a news story where Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced his office would not be enforcing I-1639, the voter-approved initiative that tightened state gun laws.
After his arrest in late February of 2019, Ledford told investigators he just wanted sheriffs to follow the law. When confronted about his death threat toward Knezovich, Ledford said “I kind of do really want to kill him,” adding “ I hope he is scared for his life,” according to court records.
Wonder who he’s voting for...
