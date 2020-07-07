WENATCHEE - A suspected gang-related shooting Monday afternoon in Wenatchee left one person injured and led to two suspects arrested.
Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of Douglas Street and Idaho Street, according to our news partner News Radio 560 KPQ. Several spent shell casings were located in the street.
Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld told KPQ the suspects’ vehicle was located during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of North Wenatchee Avenue with six people inside.
“About the same time the stop was being made, a victim appeared at Central Washington Hospital with some injuries from gunshots,” Reinfeld said. Several bullet holes were found in the victim’s vehicle. Police say the victim was a passenger in the car.
Two suspects were arrested during the traffic stop on Wenatchee Avenue. Alexander Lopez, 20, and Juan C. Mendoza-Rodriguez, 26, both of Yakima, were booked into jail for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Both the suspects’ and victim’s vehicles were impounded pending search warrants.
