CHELAN - A paraglider was rescued Saturday morning after crashing on the east side of Chelan Butte.
Chelan Fire and Rescue, Chelan EMS, Chelan County deputies and LifeFlight all responded after the crash involving a 43-year-old woman, who deputies say is an experienced paraglider. Deputies say conditions were windy Saturday morning in an already-challenging area for paragliding.
Rescue crews hiked about a mile, with 1000 feet of elevation change, to reach the woman. LifeFlight was able to land their helicopter on a semi-flat spot about 200 yards uphill from the patient, according to Chelan Fire and Rescue.
The woman was loaded into a modified stretcher and carried up to the helicopter by rescue crews. She was flown to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
