WENATCHEE - A Peshastin man has been sentenced to 17 years to life behind bars in a complex case of child sexual assault involving children in his care.
Theron Jay Heideman, 54, pleaded guilty in October to three-counts of first-degree child rape. Charges of sexual abuse involving a fourth victim were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Heideman was the suspect in a number of child-abuse investigations dating back to 1999. In 2017, four children, ages 4, 5, 8 and 10 when the abuse started, came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and rape occurring between 2001 and 2014. Heideman was charged in 2017 and has remained in jail since.
In 2011 three of Heideman's children, who are not involved in the current criminal case, sued the state Department of Health and Social Services for failing to properly investigate their claims of physical and sexual abuse during the 1999-2009 period. Those alleged missteps included interviewing the victims in Theron Heideman's presence, dismissing some complaints without investigation, and failing to interview people who may have had pertinent information. DSHS settled the lawsuit, awarding $2.5 million.
(4) comments
Really?! Even after ALL of that evidence and statements and HIS OWN children coming forward obviously multiple times. You still chose to say “ALLEGED MISSTEPS!” Unbelievable!!! It sounds to me like maybe someone pretty high up there in this world should step in and handle how things are done with dcfs. Especially when these are babies that are involved in these situations. Those things that they went thru will NEVER be forgotten.
These State employees are worthless. I have said this many times. The only thing they want to protect is their pay check.The real sad thing is these employees will most likely keep their positions and not be shown the door.
What's the purpose of letting someone like this live anymore so he does his time then comes back out and does it all over again. When a guy like this gets less time for ruining a child's life than a guy gets for selling drugs you know the system is so broken. People like this will never be rehabilitated they are born this way they simply can't help themselves its who they are. The best thing is death they killed that child by abusing them those kids will never be the same their lifes are ruined we need to stop monsters like this just kill them.
Too lenient.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.