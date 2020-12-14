EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee police are investigating a Sunday morning fire, believed to be arson, that left a home damaged.
Douglas County Fire District 2 responded just before 9 a.m. Sunday to a fire on the porch of a home in the 900 block of Tedford Street. A driver noticed the fire and was able to alert the resident in the home, according to police.
East Wenatchee police say the front porch was damaged and gasoline had been poured onto a vehicle parked in front of the home.
“More evidence of arson was located at the scene,” Chief Rick Johnson said. No suspects are in custody.
East Wenatchee police are asking for help from the public. Police say the suspect was likely walking in the 900 block of Tedford and the 800 to 1000 block of Grant Road before 9 a.m. Police are asking residents with security cameras to check their footage. Anyone with information can contact East Wenatchee police at 509-884-9511.
