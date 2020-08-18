SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with a coalition of other states, has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service “that threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.”
Ferguson is leading the coalition in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in eastern Washington. Ferguson says the Postal Service cuts, including eliminating staff overtime, halting outgoing mail processing at state distribution centers and removing critical mail sorting equipment, threaten the timely delivery of mail to millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service.
Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts that the Postmaster General implemented these changes to mail service unlawfully. Ferguson is seeking to stop the service reductions, including the implementation of plans to stop processing outgoing mail at three of the state’s five distribution centers: those in Wenatchee, Yakima and Tacoma.
“The changes at the Postal Service come as President Donald Trump has continued to claim without evidence that widespread vote-by-mail will lead to a fraudulent election,” Ferguson stated. “Washington state has allowed elections to be conducted completely by mail-in-ballot since 2005, and mandated the practice statewide in 2011. The state has not experienced voter fraud at any level of significance. For partisan gain, President Trump is attempting to destroy a critical institution that is essential for millions of Americans. We rely on the Postal Service for our Social Security benefits, prescriptions — and exercising our right to vote. Our coalition will fight to protect the Postal Service and uphold the rule of law in federal court.”
The lawsuit also states that the Postmaster General has acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.
“The law requires that changes at the U.S. Postal Service that cause a nationwide impact in mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission,” Ferguson stated. “The commission then evaluates the proposal through a procedure that includes public notice and comment. The Trump Administration’s failure to perform this mandatory duty deprived the states of their statutory right to notice and comment on USPS’ nationwide service changes.”
Washington is joined in the lawsuit by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
(4) comments
This started back in the Obama administration. Something like 14,000+ mail drops eliminated by his administration. Does anyone have the total figures to include sorting machined?
Dino Rossi
There's more than Dino!
all those states listed at bottom-and washington state-- Say it- trump is my leader, say louder- trump is my leader. after november, say agan- say loudly- trump is my elected leader- say agan-- trump is my elected leader. say it in your sleep, say it loudly in public-------- SAY IT !!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.