OLYMPIA - All state-owned campgrounds will be closed starting Monday and will remain closed through April 30 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources announced the closures on Sunday. No new campers will be allowed into Parks, WDFW or DNR lands beginning Monday. Current campers will be phased out.
The closure included roofed accommodations like cabins, yurts and vacation houses.
Day-use areas and trails on state land remain open.
“Due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, we are asking the public to avoid these areas,” state officials said. “People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.
Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund.
